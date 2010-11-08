Feadship Appoint New Charter Manager

Leslie Adams enters into Feadship Charter with the experience and expertise to focus on the specific requirements of the charter industry. Her previous companies include VPM, Palmer Johnson and, most recently, Allied Marine in Fort Lauderdale where she successfully ran the charter department for six years.

Leslie commented on her new position, saying, “I am delighted to join the Feadship team as it gives me the chance to work exclusively with the world’s finest luxury motor yachts … Because the Feadship charter division only offers Feadship yachts, I already know that my clients will have the best possible onboard experience. My main objective is to find the perfect Feadship for the specific type of vacation they have in mind.”

The previous charter manager, D.J. Kiernan, successfully ran the Feadship charter division since 2008; including a record-breaking summer season in 2010. He leaves to take a new challenge in the charter market with Leslie Adams acting as his successor.