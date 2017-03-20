Now underway in his new role Ted McCumber is bringing more than 25 years of experience to the Feadship family after cruising the ocean as captain and acting as new-build and refit project manager - including four Feadships - as well as a respected reputation within the industry.

“Ted will play a vital role in the contacts between the commercial team in the Netherlands and the many Feadship owners and prospects in the Americas,” says marketing & brand director Farouk Nefzi. “The United States has obviously been a key market for Feadship for the past seven decades and we are currently seeing an increase in Feadship owners from Central and South America as well.

Ted’s immersive and broad technical experience with Feadship makes him uniquely suited to talk to current and potential clients. For this position, we were looking not for a salesman but for a person of stature who can represent our brand from a position of authority. Ted has a genuine understanding of the needs and aspirations of superyacht owners and we are delighted to have him on board the Feadship team.”

Having stood at the helm of Feadship yachts Attessa II, Attessa III and Katrion, his knowledge of the Feadship ethos and a distinguished career that made him the ideal candidate for the role of commercial director at Feadship America.

“Representing the Feadship brand comes naturally to me: after all, I’ve been doing it for decades each time people came on board my boats," adds Captain McCumber. "The many years of sailing and operating Feadships gives me a unique insight into how they work. Feadship is still seen as the undisputed brand of choice in the US and I personally fully agree with a statement by one of my former bosses: ‘If you want to build a yacht right you have to go to Feadship’. I am looking forward to helping owners and captains create their own bespoke Feadships in the years to come.”

We look forward to bringing you more from the new Commercial Director of Feadship America at the Palm Beach Boat Show where we’ll be discussing new build, new vision and new demand in the U.S.