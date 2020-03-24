Feadship: Continuity is Key

The world is facing a crisis for which there is no clear antidote, no rehearsed protocol and as such anxiety and panic can spread just as easily as the disease. However, Feadship’s heartfelt message to its global family calls for unity, and assures clients that normal service will resume once this is over.

The statement is as follows:

“These are astonishing times, the likes of which very few of us have experienced. But we have also been hugely encouraged by the way the global Feadship family and the wider superyacht world has been supporting each other on an individual and collective level.



“You won’t hear us say this very often but there are more important things than business and we’re putting the well-being of our clients and people first. Here in the Netherlands the build projects and refits underway at the yards are continuing while we strictly following the guidelines from the health authorities on hygiene and social distancing. Ensuring the safety of our personnel has the highest priority at all times.



“Obviously, we cannot predict any further developments with the coronavirus or know exactly what the future has in store. Rest assured, though, that we have everything under control that can be controlled during such a crisis. Our staff remain in good spirits and are giving their all to make good progress on ‘their’ Feadship.



“While the end may not yet be in sight, we are confident we will be able to serve our clients and community in the same way as before once things start returning to normal. Continuity is key, and that’s why we felt it would still be good to share some of our latest news and take this opportunity to wish you all the best.”

Many parts of Feadship’s message are synonymous with others from across the industry, with the likes of IYC and Burgess underlining that safety and security come before business. The disruptions haven’t put a halt on work at the shipyard, and 2020 has already been a year to savour for Feadship. February saw the launches of 73m Project 705 and Moonrise, which at 99.95-metres became the largest superyacht by waterline length to be built by Feadship.

We hope to return to return to reporting on mammoth launches and celebrating successes from the like of Feadship. While the world remains on lockdown, we at Superyachts.com hope everyone stays safe and follows the guidelines given to them until normality resumes.