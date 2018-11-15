The 'My Feadship' programme will combine all features previously offered by Feadship yards, and is arranged around three pillars: Feadship Rebuild (major refits in the Netherlands), the Feadship Services Network (a partnership with four leading yards in the Med and US) and the Feadship Authentication Certificate (quality standard for new builds and existing Feadships).

The first pillar of the new organisation is Feadship Rebuild, reflecting the fact that the number one location to have a major refit carried out is always at the Feadship yards in the Netherlands.

“However, much support we provide to other shipyards, the best way to ensure Feadship quality and reliability is at one of the three – soon-to-be four – Feadship yards,” explains Pier Posthuma de Boer, Director of Feadship Refit & Services. “Whether you wish to rebuild the engine room, have an extension or install a new interior, there’s no place like the home yards, where the obsessive perfection to detail of the Feadship craftsmen secures the uniquity of a Feadship.”

Should it not be possible logistically to sail a Feadship to the Netherlands, or when refit activities are not invasive enough to justify the trip, owners can turn to the new Feadship Services Network, the second pillar of this new network. The new setup will be a more structural arrangement with four Feadship network partners, namely Amico & Co in Italy, Monaco Marine in France, MB92 in Spain and Rybovich in the United States.

“These yards have been chosen because of their excellent reputation and the fact that Feadship has successfully worked with them on previous Feadship refit and maintenance projects."

This new network also enables Feadship to introduce the third pillar of Feadship Refit & Services, an industry-first system that provides recognition for Feadships maintained to the premium standard required. The Feadship Authentication Certificate is divided into two models.

New builds will be given a certificate at launch and documentation that can be regularly updated after maintenance & service activities have been carried out at the network yards and the quality levels are Feadship approved. Feadships already launched can invite a survey team to inspect and confirm that the Feadship standard has been met over recent years.

“People buy – and charter – Feadships because they know that they are the best and it is only right that they can be certain they are enjoying the standard and comfort levels to which the yacht was originally launched,” concludes Posthuma de Boer.