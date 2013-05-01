Read online now
Feadship Dreams Big

By Ben Roberts

Four years in the making, Feadship's 324-foot (99-meter) yacht, project name Dream, was recently launched in Makkum in the Netherlands. The Andrew Winch designed Dream is the largest yacht built to date by Feadship, although the Dutch yacht-builder's order book includes a yacht more than 328 feet.

