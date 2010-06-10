Feadship F45: Superyacht Sirius

Dutch yacht builders Feadship are renowned for their ingenuity and solid examples of high-quality yachts. The Feadship F45 Vantage range is no exception to this rule.



The F45 Vantage range features naval architecture from fellow Dutch company, De Voogt, with styling by Sinot Design.

The F45 superyacht Sirius utilises space to its full potential, comforably accommodating up to 12 guests in six luxury cabins.

Superyacht Sirius is currently for sale with Merle Wood & Associates and Edmiston & Co.