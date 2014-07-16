The Feadship Heritage Fleet organised this rendezvous for all of its classic yachts during the weekend of 28 June. In homage to the fleet’s roots, the event was hosted by the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer.

On the evening of Friday 27 June, eighteen classic yachts returned ‘home’ to the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer – quite a challenge for the volunteer harbour master. “Only six of these yachts were already members of the association before this event,” Chairman Victor Muller proudly said. “No one at Feadship has ever seen this many of their own heritage yachts in one place at the same time.

“This unique happening was crowned by eleven new membership applications to the Feadship Heritage Fleet. Every time an owner signed up for membership we pressed the horn of the 1966 Feadship Katja.”

Much of the Friday evening was take up with festivities surrounding the relaunch of Katja after her extensive four-year refit. The christening ceremony was the start of the ‘yacht hop’, during which the participants were invited to take a look at one another’s classic Feadship and mingle.

The first general assembly of the Feadship Heritage Fleet took place the next morning, on 28 June, in the yard’s historic sail making shed. The founding board was officially installed, and the bylaws and membership criteria were approved.

Moreover, future events were planned and potential association partners were identified. Association partner Pantaenius Yacht Insurance introduced their dedicated FHF insurance policy to the members.

The meeting was followed by a presentation by the yard’s archivist on the impressive history of the yard, with great insights and vintage photos. The day continued with a tour through the modern Feadship facilities in Aalsmeer, before the yachts went out for the ‘yacht rally’ on the local lake.

The rally finished at a location of considerable historic significance: Fort Kudelstaart, constructed between 1881 and 1914 as part of the defence line of Amsterdam, and today a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A tour was organised of the fort including a Krug champagne tasting, and concluded with an outdoor barbecue with a view on the fleet.

“The event proceeded exactly as we had hoped, bringing together like-minded and passionate people, and exciting, gorgeous yachts”, Muller concluded. “What’s more, it showed that classic Feadship owners are eager to celebrate their yachts together, which is, of course, the raison d’être of this association.”

“Thirty three members in the first year is impressive, but this is just the beginning,” Muller recapped. “There are many more classic Feadships sailing both national and international waters whose distinguished owners we would like to invite to join this exclusive club and celebrate their unique heritage with us.”