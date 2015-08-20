Tall ships, naval vessels, replicas and even members of the Feadship heritage fleet all took part in the celebration of historical Dutch yacht building when they passed a sight of the future.

The hull of a 96 metre Feadship superyacht was undergoing transport from the Slob yard in Papendrecht, south of Amsterdam, to the Feadship yard in Makkum, north of the capital. Her journey took the core of this impressive new Feadship right through the heart of the SAIL parade, offering a sneak preview of the beautiful lines of this fully custom build.

The project - which is scheduled for delivery in 2017 - is now underway in Makkum, undergoing outfitting by the Feadship craftsmen and engineers. Created for a repeat Feadship client, the superyacht will feature a special helicopter hangar, a large swimming pool on the main deck, and exemplary accommodations for her guests and crew members according to a release from the yard.