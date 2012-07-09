Unveiled during the recent Monaco Rendezvous, visitors who were taken aboard the motor yacht were witnesses to the new luxurious layout by Sinot Yacht Design. The new interior onboard Go retains the clean lines of the original but has been given a warmer ambience. Her large master stateroom epitomises the serene atmosphere, while the yacht’s clever layout offers the option to turn two of the four guest suites into one full-beam VIP stateroom complete with lounge.

Go also recently made the headlines as the first newly built Feadship to visit Brazil, emphasising her capacity to cruise the world after a six-week tour of the major Brazilian cities.

“Her wide variety of ‘outdoor-in' facilities has made Go ideal for chartering and should her future owners wish to continue this they are sure of an excellent return,” says Feadship Sales Director, Bas Nederpelt. “Go is a superb example of the Feadship merits of first-class design, construction, engineering and fine detailing. We are selling her with a full one-year Feadship warranty, making this an unmissable opportunity to own an as-new Feadship in time for the new season.”

Go is now seriously for sale and to make her even more attractive for a potential buyer, Feadship has reduced the asking price to €21.9 million. She is currently berthed in the South of France and available for viewing by appointment.