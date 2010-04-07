Feadship Kahalani Prepares for Delivery

Designed by De Voogt, the stunning 55m superyacht features an expertly designed superstructure offering straight, pronounced lines and the classic Feadship pedigree.

The owner was previously in possession of a 43m Feadship, introduced as Sea Sedan in 1993 which then changed to Kahalani, meaning heavenly waters. The 55m Feadship is a brand new reincarnation of the previous Feadship and guarantees to offer more comfort and power than before.

The interiors were conceptualised by Remi Tessier, a self proclaimed eclectic and daring designer, who has given the interior his own version of class and sophistication, featuring hard wood floors, Makassar ebony and elements of Sycamore carefully displayed throughout the superyacht.



Superyacht Kahalani is another noble vessel of high-quality that has been added to Feadship’s already impressive portfolio.



Read about the launch of superyacht Kahalani.