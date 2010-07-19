Built for experienced yacht owners, Lady Christine features a radical different exterior design from De Voogt Naval Architects and a remarkable debut superyacht interior from British designer Rodney Black. The owners are so delighted with their new acquisition that they have agreed to showcase Lady Christine to an invite-only audience at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show this September.

The beautiful exterior profile of Lady Christine combines a wide range of modern and contemporary features with signature Feadship influences. A wealth of windows, including the distinctive ‘fish-eye’ section aft, hints at the vast amounts of light that will bathe the yachts interior.

With enormous attention to design and detail, motor yacht Lady Christine boasts a stunning infinity pool with water flowing over her stern from the pool aft on the main deck, creating a stunning spectacle.

The overall shape of the yacht is defined by the decision to create an entire owner’s deck, including a private observation lounge above the wheelhouse. Every inch of this Feadship has been optimised, from the sophisticated Key West meeting room on the sun deck to the immense storage options on the tank deck.

Her elaborate interior designs include a cinema for eight on the lower deck and the exceptional bar and dining room on the main deck. The latter features full-height windows either side, which slide back to open up the side decks. Large platforms slide out from underneath the floor to both starboard and port to create a unique double balcony, increasing the beam of the deck in this area to 15m.

The sensational main entrance opens up to a spiral staircase and the first of the many examples of magnificent marquetry and inlay work that are the hallmark of the interior design. Her design features many kinds of woods and stains in order to portray aspects of the owner’s lives and the places they love to visit. The yachts overall interior style takes its cure from an early form of art deco, translated into an entirely original and multifaceted design in its own right.

Lady Christine has luxurious accommodations that bring out the best of expansive space available. The owner’s deck includes a full beam stateroom, two separate studies, full beam observation lounge and gym. Eight guests will enjoy the four very large staterooms on the lower deck, while the nineteen crew members have also been given the very finest quarters and facilities.