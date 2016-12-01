Project 1007 is now on her way to Makkum to enter the final phases of construction; however, thanks to our sources at Dutch Yachting, we've been given an early glimpse into the project.

With Michael Leach Design attached as exterior designer, this distinctively styled superyacht uses flowing lines to merge seamlessly with the superstructure and create a cohesive profile spanning a speculative 110m.

Feadship's largest yacht project to date, 1007 is primed to sit amongst the upper echelons of the future Top 100 and will surely turn heads upon her official launch slated for 2017/18.

This is a project still shrouded in secrecy, however we look forward to bringing you more details surrounding 1007 as and when they emerge.