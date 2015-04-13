Designed in-house by De Voogt Design, this custom Feadship motor yacht comes after a long list of successful launches over an already busy year for the Dutch yard. Like every custom Feadship, this project illustrates and reflects the owners who commissioned her who had a high degree of input to create this striking example of style, feel and function.

“Over the past months we have completed an exceptional number of Feadships, ranging in size from 44 to over 100 metres,” commented Feadship Sales Director Bas Nederpelt at the launch ceremony. “We have also had the pleasure to work with some marvellous exterior designers, such as Ed Dubois, Tim Heywood and Andrew Winch. Moon Sand is a testimony to the design excellence we at Feadship can offer clients ourselves.”

“Take the way the modern superstructure element rises above the classic Feadship bow – and how this element connects with the whole design via the strong and continuous profile line – and you can see why Moon Sand is a superior fusion of contemporary and traditional styles. Her sleek look reflects the fact that her senior designer Tanno Weeda and his team at Feadship have worked tirelessly to create a unified design. And they have certainly succeeded.”

Owner’s representative James Hutchinson agreed with these sentiments: "Even the smallest details are important to Moon Sand’s owners and I am proud to have been a part of this project. Working with Feadship makes everything achievable as they know that the key to a truly magnificent yacht is not just what you see, but also the meticulous attention to detail that you don’t. Moon Sand is the result of a collective passion from the owners, designer and shipyard to deliver a truly exceptional yacht and – as one of the most specified ever in her class – she is precisely that.”

The owners of Moon Sand are highly experienced and the detailed design brief for their Feadship can be summarised in three key elements – namely light, space and freedom of choice in terms of recreation.

The choices offered by this Feadship-first solution is also a part of the third prerequisite in the owners’ brief, namely the freedom to choose among varying forms of entertainment and relaxation. An avid swimmer, the owner can switch on the contraflow system to use the swimming pool to its full effect. Lower the main deck floor only halfway and you have a shallow pool for the kids or a nice place for adults to simply dip their feet. Raise the floor back to its flush position on the main deck and one has the traditional range of al fresco lounging and dining options to hand.

There is also much to be said about Moon Sand’s highly impressive interior design and style. The owners’ quarters feature a study and a large stateroom with two bathrooms and two walk-in dressing rooms. Six guests can be accommodated in three guest suites, and there is freedom of choice here too as two of those suites can be converted into a single stateroom with a separate seating area, complementing the large full beam VIP stateroom forward.