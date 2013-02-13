Feadship Launch New Website

The internet is the most powerful tool any civilisation has harnessed, and businesses across the world are using its endless potential to create innovative new platforms to stand out from the rest. Feadship’s website does just that.

Setting a new standard for online immersion in the superyacht industry, the all new feadship.nl website captures the essence of Feadship’s heritage all the while showcasing their armada of incredible luxury vessels.

“Our goal with this new website has been to move from an online presence to an online experience,” comments Francis Vermeer, head of marketing at Feadship. “Most websites are static, factual affairs based purely upon the product. In contrast, the new Feadship portal is an all-round storytelling adventure that immerses visitors in the process of creating a Feadship.



“Our clients always say that building a Feadship is a wonderful experience as we relentlessly pursue perfection together. www.feadship.nl captures this in a uniquely fresh and flexible way. From the passion of the craftsmen, to the expertise of the designers and the commitment of the directors, every aspect of the Feadship experience is revealed.”



The website also has many truly interactive features, such as personalised interviews with the Feadship directors, a timeline allowing visitors to explore the process of building a Feadship, and an engaging insight into Feadship’s design process.