Feadship Launch Superyacht Helix

Yesterday the Feadship Royal Van Lent shipyard launched the fifth in the stunning F45 range, named Helix. She is the first yacht in the series with the Nautical interior theme, which features a modern mix of light fabric covered walls in mahogany wooden frames and a high contrast of carefully selected materials.

Designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and Sinot Yacht Design, Helix is an exceptionally sophisticated superyacht in terms of her layout, finish and technologies.

After completing her sea trials, Helix will cruise to the Mediterranean and will make her first public appearance at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show, which runs from September 21st to the 24th.

The F45 series offers a unique lay-out concept for a 45m yacht, where the guest cabins and the master cabin are all located on the main deck. This provides beautiful views from every cabin.