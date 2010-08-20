The popular F45 Vantage range encapsulates Feadship’s expertise in design, construction and engineering. After previously building her three sister ships, Space and Harle in 2007 and TV in 2008, Sirius has benefitted from Feadship’s experience with this particular model of luxury yacht.

Now set to join the Feadship Charter Division, Sirius is sure to be a very popular addition to the fleet. Featuring five cabins on the main deck, Sirius allows up to ten people to reside in this comfortable and spacious yacht with panoramic views through giant windows.

For those whose senses appeal to every spectrum of a charter cruise, there are open opportunities for al fresco dining alongside a large sunbathing area with a beach platform also serving as the ideal base for using the highly impressive watersports equipment.

With a high level of comfort whilst at sea, Sirius features a ‘Miami’ interior, featuring classic art deco styling and a fresh feel. Contrasting woods and horizontal divisions clearly define the spaces, emphasizing the rich and comfortable environment.

Feadship designed the F45 Vantage series in advance, recently launching the fourth in the series. Her general layout reflects the way modern owners cruise onboard superyachts, with the emphasis on a ‘beach house on the water’ feel.