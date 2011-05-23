Feadship Launch Superyacht Tango

Launched during a private ceremony for her owners at the Royal Van Lent yard in April, this impressively contemporary yacht has a characteristic exterior design alongside a daring combination of a white hull white metallic grey and blue superstructure.

Custom built with quite some imagination, Tango is a result of the owners and the yard teaming up with Eidsgaard Design, Feadship De Voogt Naval Architectes and Edmiston & Company.

In addition to her modern exterior profile, Tango also features a highly creative interior styling and a layout which offers guest staterooms on the main deck and a sensational private owner’s deck.

Ranked at No. 78 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 World’s Largest Yachts, Tango is also capable of achieving an impressive top speed of 22 knots through four powerful diesel engines.