Feadship Launches 100m Superyacht Moonrise

The latest jewel in the Feadship crown, the launch of Moonrise marks the second remarkable entry into the world Top 100 this year, following Lurssen’s launch of Project Hawaii a few weeks back. The last we heard from this exciting project was in August last year, when the hull was spotted leaving the Slob shipyard for Feadship’s Makkum facility.

Today the world was afforded a glimpse of her dashing completed profile, which successfully marries sleek, elegant lines with a masculine appeal. Studio De Voogt on the exterior design have befitted Moonrise with the fine details and features befitting of a superyacht of this stature, complete with long hull windows, a striking vertical bow and a superstructure entirely composed of glass. A helipad on the foredeck and spacious beach club aft, complete with gym and wellness areas, complete the luxurious appeal of Feadship’s latest flagship.

Interior, remarkable accommodation for up to 32 crew ensures a stay in unparalleled luxury for guests onboard Moonrise. Meanwhile, painstaking efforts have been taken to ensure minimal noise while cruising – even by Feadship’s notably conscientious standards. On the same strand, there is no shortage of technological and design innovation to be found in the build. Examples of such include her exhaust gas treatment on the main engines, or heat recovery system on generators allowing for Jacuzzi water to be heated using significantly less power.

Moonrise is a Feadship in the most classic sense, and by the same token a superyacht unlike any other. Her distinctive, streamlined profile, long cruising range and cutting-edge technology onboard set this luxury vessel apart from the competitive crowd, and she will be sure cause more than a few ripples in the industry.