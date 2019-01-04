Feadship Launches 58m Noble Najiba

Noble Najiba is aptly named; she is immediately distinguishable for her elegance and beauty. The newest member of the Feadship fleet is a family-friendly superyacht designed for experienced owners. The clients who commissioned her have owned several yachts, and the launch of their custom-Feadship marks the completion of a long-held ambition.

Partnering with household names such as Vitruvius Yachts and Philippe Briand as designers and naval architects, with Claudio Cicconetti curating the vessel’s general arrangement, Noble Najiba is a composite of European classics.

The stellar team also included designer Guillaume Rolland of Studio Christian Liaigre, project manager Peter Wilson from MCM and Feadship’s in-house builders and naval architects. The result of this amazing collaboration is yacht with a sleek and minimalist outward appearance and detailed, opulent interior.

Speaking to the workforce at the launch, Peter Wilson had the following to say about the the Noble Najiba journey: “The family are thrilled with what you have created for them. They had seen Feadship quality in other yachts, hence the longheld dream to develop one of their own. Even so, the owners and their extended family could not believe their eyes when the final result was revealed to them this morning.”

Mr Wilson proceeded to commend the team on their facilitation of the owner’s dream, as well as the excellent cooperation between the various factions of the design and construction process. “From my standpoint, the professional relationships developed through this four year journey - helped by the client’s clear direction and swift decision-making - have made it an absolute pleasure,” Peter continued, “Najiba is a wonderful accomplishment and a testament to the family’s vision and determination.”

Congratulations to Noble Najiba’s owners, architects and builders on this top-of-range custom build from Feadship.