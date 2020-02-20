Feadship Launches 73m Project 705

Emerging into the light for the first time, Project 705 boasts the smooth and sleek lines of a signature Feadship, as well as a distinctive dark blue hull and white superstructure. In a statement the yard called 705 ‘another outstanding example of pure custom design, craftsmanship and engineering’ – and from her first sighting at least, she definitely looks it.

One of the aesthetic features of her design includes a seamless stretch of glass panelling lining Project 705 and adding to the sense of connectivity and seamlessness of her exterior. This is bolstered by glass railings with an elegant teak cap rail, as well as copious amounts of stainless steel and highlights of high gloss eucalyptus.

Spirits were high amongst the build team as Project 705 left the Aalsmeer shed, as project manager Gerhard Dekker praised the collaborative spirit between the owner’s team, the designers from RWD, Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects and the yard themselves.

“It may be a cliché but I truly believe that it takes a team to build a dream, and the way in which everyone has played their part in creating this exceptional vessel is a textbook example of teamwork.” Dekker commented.

The launch of Project 705 comes in the same month that the prestigious yard launched 100m Project 1008 – now known as Moonrise – who caused ripples in the industry as she earned her rank as number 54 in the world’s 100 largest yachts.

Further details and specifications of Project 705 remain scarce, but will be reported in full when they are available in due course.