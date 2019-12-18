Feadship Launches 75m Arrow

Preparing for sea trials in advance of her official launch ceremony in January, Feadship has today issued several images showcasing the progress of the magnificent in-build project. Upon completion, Project 703 will be the first Feadship to feature the craftsmanship of Jonny Horsfield and his skilled team at H2 Yacht Design, marking another ‘first’ for Feadship to add to the new Owners commissioning of the project.

"The cooperation between these parties, the yard in Aalsmeer and De Voogt Naval Architects has been exceptionally smooth,” comments Feadship director Henk de Vries. “It illustrates how we can leverage on our immense experience with fully custom yachts to ensure owners and their representatives feel confident about the major investments involved and actually enjoy the process. Project manager Mark Jansen has an innate ability to invest in the relationships that form the heart of a bespoke build like this, and Project 703 has brought out the best in everyone involved.”

After her official launch next month, we can expect to see an intricately ground-breaking exterior on Project 703, complete with elegant sculpted elements and geometric art. The expansive outdoor spaces will be connected with her interiors by back lit marble and varnished teak, embellished by a low glass railing which will serve to highlight the sleek lines of the yacht as a whole. Voluminous comfort is assured by expansive gangways and high deck heights, while every detail has been finessed to the finest standard in features such as the mosaic-lined Jacuzzi and unique bar area on the beach club aft.

Feadship promises to excel not only in the aesthetic arena but the technological innovation of Project 703, especially in going to lengths to assure exceptionally low noise transmission between living spaces. As can be seen in the images attached, we now know that the yacht will be named Arrow at the official launch ceremony in January - for now however, we will be staying tuned for more details on this project as they come in.