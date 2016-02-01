Teaming up with Eidsgaard Design, Feadship has created this ‘last scion’ of the Feadship fleet with cutting-edge customisation and lifestyle par excellence.

“This launch party encapsulates the energy with which the owners have embarked on fashioning their Feadship,” explained Feadship director Jan-Bart Verkuyl. “They are excited about enjoying all the options involved in being close to the water, from the exquisite transom sea terrace to the inviting sun deck bar. Vanish has been designed to suit the way they like to spend time onboard with a wide array of watersports options. With helipads on both the sun deck aft and bow area, she serves as a springboard to a world of adventures for the owners and their guests.”

An unusual treat The owners of Vanish were very involved in the project and had tremendous fun creating this timeless beauty. Their appreciation for the perfect craftsmanship carried out on their behalf was made clear when they offered to give all the personnel of the yard and their partners the chance to take a comprehensive tour of the finished yacht.

“It is very unusual for all the people from the myriad disciplines involved in a superyacht build to actually get to see how everything came together in the end,” adds Verkuyl. “Vanish is a showcase example of a holistic superyacht, and it is wonderful that everyone involved can experience the fruits of their collective labour in this way.”

Her modern and powerful exterior profile is softened by harmonious lines and the use of varnished teak, including cap rails with a diameter of more than 25 centimetres. The unusual transom was designed to provide intimate contact with the water while meeting the owner’s desire not to feel intimidated by the hull’s bulk when arriving by tender or swimming from the sea terrace.

Another cool example of fresh thinking is the full-height atrium with its free-standing staircase and breathtaking wall of glass, a unique feature on a 66-metre yacht. The balcony for the full-beam owner’s suite is also without precedence and another hugely impressive feat of engineering.

A teak-covered platform slides out from under the starboard companionway using an innovative pull-out mechanism, locking in place flush with the floor level of the stateroom to give a seamless transition through glass sliding doors. In addition to the owner’s quarters, Vanish also has four guest suites and a large VIP stateroom on the main deck that can be converted into two guest suites.

Seventeen crew members are on hand to ensure premium service to all who step aboard this wonderful superyacht.