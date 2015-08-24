With exterior styling by Eidsgaard Design, who worked in close collaboration with the owner, the profile of Halo features dark window bands in a warm grey Awlgrip Mocca which unite the side deck windows. These windows are intersected by huge silver metallic arches that run from the bridge, up and over the sun deck, creating the sun deck roof as well as the side tracks for the sun awning.

“From a quarter-front view, the signature silver arches appear to run up, over and down the aft end of the yacht,” Peder Eidsgaard explains. “As Halo drives past, however, observers will notice that the aft tip of the arch is actually turning upwards. This creates a subtle playful tail, which is an important part of the yacht’s character.”

With a cruising speed of 16 knots and a range of 5000 nautical miles, Halo has been specifically designed for world cruising. And the owner will certainly enjoy the outdoor life with family and friends thanks to a vast array of bespoke features.

The sun deck, for example, is exceptionally large for a 57- metre yacht, extended some five metres further forward than would normally be the case on this size of superyacht. The dark grey coloured custom Jacuzzi stands out visually, and can be easily covered by an innovative carbon fibre sun awning built into the canopy that slides out electrically.

Further forward, Halo has an enclosed mooring deck, with hatches that open on both sides, and a helicopter platform. Aft are two large garages either side of the centreline beach club for Halo’s two custom eight-metre tenders.

The tenders are launched by an innovative system of overhead beam cranes and the door of this area slides up and under the sun pad on the main deck above to open to the water. There is also room for a large selection of diving equipment including 28 bottles, allowing the owner to enjoy a beloved hobby.

The interior design is by Bernardi Peschard, the first superyacht project for this renowned design office. It features light oak, dark woods and lots of bronze inlays in a surprisingly modern style. All the main guest suites and the owner’s stateroom are on the main deck – offering panoramic views for all through the windows – and there is a VIP stateroom on the bridge deck with the same degree of finish as the master.

“We were delighted to respond to your request after you enjoyed the Feadship experience during a charter trip onboard Helix,” Feadship director Dick van Lent told the owner during the launch ceremony, which was attended by the hundreds of people involved in the build as well as the owner’s party.

“After you had felt for yourself the perfect craftsmanship, fine detailing and unrivalled comfort at sea that a Feadship offers, you challenged us to build an extraordinary custom superyacht of your own. This short timeframe required an extensive amount of 3D modelling during the engineering design Press release for immediate release Feadship – Halo – 22 August 2015 page 2/3 process and leveraged on the enormous organisational experience of the craftsmen at Feadship. Thanks to the close cooperation with the exterior and interior designers, Halo is a remarkable achievement in every respect.”