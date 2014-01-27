Feadship Launches Superyacht Como

Having previously built a large number of competitive sailing yachts in his native New Zealand and more recently accepting delivery of a motor yacht from a leading New Zealand shipyard, Mr Crichton decided the time had come to commission an entirely custom superyacht of the highest possible quality.

“Having built many yachts in New Zealand, my choice of Feadship came after a careful and extensive examination of its expertise and facilities,” comments Owner Neville Crichton, who was made Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 for his services to yachting and business. “Once the decision to work with Feadship for the first time was made, I followed the construction process closely at all stages. I am pleased to be able to report that Feadship has exceeded my expectations (in particular the quality and finish of their workmanship) in all areas and working with them both professionally and personally has been an enjoyable experience, with a remarkable and unique superyacht as the end result.”

Featuring a modern bow and whaleback sheer, Como’s exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects reflects the owner’s very specific ideas. The yacht as unprecedentedly large windows in the hull and there is a great deal of glass in the superstructure: the latter is placed on top of the metal rather than being set in to it, creating a continuous glass surface. These glazed side panels give spectacular uninterrupted views from the owner’s stateroom.

Being a car importer and racing car driver, Mr Crichton’s love of sporty designs manifests itself in features such as the tumblehome in the superstructure and the angle in the wall of the superstructure, generating a streamlined cockpit look reminiscent of a racing car.

“We are delighted to make our mark once again in this size range,” commented Feadship director Henk de Vries at the launch of Como. “Feadship is not only about very large superyachts: we also pride ourselves on creating exceptionally well-honed objects on a more human scale. And, like all our yachts, everything has been totally customised to the client’s individual requirements. We have used the very latest technologies and developments to push the window - and the windows - on what is surely the most sophisticated forty-six metre superyacht in the world today.”