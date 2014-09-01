Feadship Launches Superyacht ROCK.IT

“Each Feadship is unique and no two Feadship owners are the same,” stated Feadship director Henk de Vries to an audience of several hundred guests at the launching ceremony. “It is our privilege at Feadship to create the most amazing yachts on the oceans for the most fascinating people on the planet, and it has been an amazing and sometimes rollercoaster ride to partner with the owner of ROCK.IT.



“During his many visits to the yard, we had terrific fun with this unconventional and no-compromise client. His between-your-eyes honesty and tremendous respect for and appreciation of Feadship craftsmanship pushed us to new heights. This is the epitome of the Feadship experience, which encompasses the entire design and construction process. ROCK.IT is a true 21st-century Feadship: stunning aesthetic design nestled in a super-stable oceangoing package that will truly rock the waves.”

It takes only the briefest of glances at ROCK.IT to see the challenge faced by the yard, the designers and naval architects from Sinot Yacht Design and Feadship. They had to pull out all the stops to realise the owner’s vision of a striking, innovative and sporty look. “ROCK.IT is very sleek and bold without being pretentious,” explained exterior designer Sander Sinot. “A natural flow of lines and surfaces makes the yacht breathe speed and exude elegance.”



The awesomeness continues inside, where dark precious woods and light stones are blended in a fantastically detailed classic modern interior. Splendidly spacious thanks to the full-beam throughout, crotched mahogany and striking diagonally veneered sycamore panelling create a very personal touch. Backlit pure White Onyx in combination with the most exquisite Portoro and other marbles elevate the interior to a higher level without losing its main purpose of being a true family yacht. But ROCK.IT is also a party boat when the time is right.



One of the most striking features is the skylight in the sun deck canopy, which dims automatically depending on the strength of the sunlight. This allows for an open feel while optimising comfort levels.

The yacht contains cutting edge technology, as in the installation of a unique control system that includes a semi-DP autopilot system. This will allow ROCK.IT to keep her heading at anchor, hovering on the main engine and the thrusters. Optimal use of the various manoeuvring modes is made by means of a three-axis steering joystick with a rotational factor.



“I was willing to accept this new system because it comes from a proven military background,” said ROCK.IT's captain. “I’m also glad we did this with Feadship as it requires a high degree of confidence in the hardware and the people. This manoeuvring system represents a real step towards the future. To make it happen at this point in time, took real vision and considerable skill.”