Due to open in 2019, this is the fourth Feadship facility and will have the capacity to build custom yachts up to 160 metres in length.

The new facility in Amsterdam will be the second yard to be run by Royal Van Lent, which will also continue to operate its Kaag Island yard at full capacity.

The two facilities will share the same management team and corporate culture, with 450 skilled employees from a wide range of outfitting and refit disciplines moving between the facilities as and when required.

A further 150 new jobs will be created for highly skilled yacht builders, a demand which will in part be met by the award-winning Feadship training schools and give a considerable boost to the Dutch capital’s economy.

“We are delighted to have found such an excellent spot to open this new facility,” comments Feadship director Jan-Bart Verkuyl. “The ever-increasing demands for pure custom Feadships and the desire among clients to own very large yachts of Feadship quality make this a logical next step in the future-proofing of our organisation. Along with the Makkum yard, Feadship now has two facilities capable of building superyachts of well over 100 metres.”

The Amsterdam yard’s length of 170 metres will be able to accommodate new builds of up to 160 metres along with refits of existing Feadships.

At the same time as the build of the new Amsterdam yard commences, the Kaag Island facility and its waterfront will be given a comprehensive refurbishment. The Kaag yard will remain the primary hub of operations for Royal van Lent and the first port of call for meeting potential new clients.