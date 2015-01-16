Six projects are currently scheduled to launch in Feadship, and while they may be launching their largest project to date, this fully custom superyacht builder is also producing some of the finest yachts in the world: from the new hybrid yacht set to launch alongside 45 metre yachts with revolutionary aspects which are changing the way owners live and cruise on the water.

“The Hybrid boat is using a lot of queues from Venus,” explains Henk. “The power is generated by a big commercial engine [...] there is an electric motor behind it [...] The underbody of the boat is quite different, it’s like a sailboat […] there is also a big room filled with batteries [...] so you can drive the boat silently under battery for several hours.”

With an ecologically responsible theme running throughout the Top 100, Feadship are making leaps and bounds in the motor yacht construction sector and bringing projects which have historically been unsustainable, to higher and higher standards in terms of ecologically friendly design and operation in true timeless style.

An uncut interview with Henk de Vries, which covers the projects discussed above in greater detail, will be released on Superyachts.com soon.