Feadship Reveals 95m Project 1009

With a history dating back to 1849, Feadship has established itself as a world leader in pure custom superyachts, priding itself on setting new standards for innovation. Earlier this year the shipyard unveiled 77m Syzygy, known then as Project 818, via the world’s first live broadcast of such an event.

Feadship’s relentless attitude to taking on new ground-breaking projects now sees the yard tease this exciting yet confidential new project. Little information has been made official regarding Project 1009, which is only adding to the anticipation surrounding her launch, yet what we can deduce from these preliminary images is that she certainly fits the unique mould of a Feadship yacht.

A typically sophisticated and spacious exterior is topped by a swimming pool on the main deck aft.

We look forward to sharing more details of Project 1009 as she moves into the next stage of her development, joining the prestigious Feadship fleet that includes superyachts such as Anna and Madame GU.