Feadship Sells Superyacht Sirius

The exclusive F45 concept brings together all of Feadship’s expertise in design, construction, engineering, systems and materials applied to the yacht owners desires. Gladiator’s layout reflects the way modern owners cruise onboard superyachts, with the emphasis on a ‘beach house on the water’ lifestyle.

Boasting five suites on the main deck, allowing up to ten people to reside in this prime real estate location with panoramic views through the giant windows. In addition to a wealth of dining and sunbathing options, the beach platform serves as the ideal base for using a highly impressive range of water sport facilities.

Gladiator’s hull, superstructure, bulkheads and exterior style were set by Feadship in advance, with the equipment portfolio also being pre-selected and designed by De Voogt Naval Architects.

She features a ‘Miami’ interior (one of four customised options for the F45) designed by Sinot Design Associates, featuring classic art deco styling, a fresh feel and a mix of well contrasting woods.

The next F45 will become available in the spring of 2011 and be the first to feature a Nautical inspired interior, displaying fabric covered walls in dark wooden frames and a high contrast in carefully selected materials.