Feadship immediately designed and engineered this option and presented it for approval in a timely manner. Construction is now commencing to ensure the delivery before the Chinese New Year in 2013.

For decades, Feadship has led the way not only in the design and construction of premium custom motor yachts, but also in introducing these standards of excellence to new markets. Feadship was also the first European yard to break into South America in the 1930s, the US in the 1950s and the Middle East in the 1970s. Having also previously delivered yachts to clients across the Far East, Feadship will now provide the first superyacht to an owner in mainland China.



“We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring the unique Feadship style of yachting to this upcoming market,” comments marketing manager Francis Vermeer. “It follows a highly successful visit by the Feadship Helix to the Hainan Rendezvous in April, where we welcomed many interested parties onboard. Opening up new markets requires that people can see and feel for themselves the difference between a yacht and a Feadship. We are honoured that one of those visitors has chosen to be a pioneer for his country and place the first exclusive superyacht order for the People’s Republic of China.”



Helix will continue her Asia tour. She is available for an owner looking to instantly set sail in a brand-new Feadship that recently won the World Superyacht Award 2012. The jury concluded that – in a tightly contested class – Helix represented a particularly well-constructed vessel with a wide range of facilities. Asia beach house on the water, Helix will provide her owners with the joy of water sports via a wide range of toys launched from the beach club. This is combined with comfortable lounging on three decks that each offer stunning views.