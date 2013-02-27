Known for their distinguished designs and prolific nature in the custom new build market, Feadship has released a number of outstanding yachts over the past few months; continuously proving their evolution in style and construction ethic following a long, successful heritage in the yachting industry.

At the tail end of 2012, Feadship launched the striking superyacht Venus - a 78.20m superyacht designed by Philippe Starck - into the Top 100 rankings just before the launch of the highly distinctive 99m superyacht Dream took pole position in the yachting media and 29th position in the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.

Launching the largest superyacht ever created in The Netherlands is proof of an exciting future for Feadship, and one we greatly look forward to covering.

