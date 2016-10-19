Created for an experienced owner, superyacht Aquarius is an example of how the custom yacht builders at Feadship have raised the bar – in collaboration with Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design – to create a genuine Dutch pedigree project.

Her exterior style is a combination of De Voogt Naval Architects stability and structure with outstanding style by Sinot. The internal spaces are vast, with enough room for the owner’s private art collection, with a lot of light thanks to an extreme use of glass across the exterior.

We spoke to Feadship regarding their latest projects and the vision Jan-Bart Verkuyl, the new CEO of the Royal van Lent yard, had for their construction projects. Watch the full video here, or click here to find out more about the Feadship superyacht Aquarius; the 51st largest yacht in the world.

Alternatively, take a closer look at her during her first major voyage in the gallery below filled with beautiful images by Jan Oosterboer and Dutch Yachting, courtesy of Hanco Bol at Dutch Yachting.