Feadship Superyacht Go Sold by Fraser Yachts

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 39m (127’11”ft), Go - the sophisticated superyacht launched in 2010 by revered Dutch yacht builders Feadship - has now been successfully sold by international brokerage house Fraser Yachts.

Built from the pioneering SL39 range from Feadship, Go is an extraordinary example of meticulous construction techniques with a range of customized, updated features and a spacious layout which can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Listed at an asking price of €21, 900,000, Fraser Yachts has today announced the successful sale of superyacht Go with a special thanks to Superyachts London for introducing the buyer

