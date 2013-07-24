Built from the pioneering SL39 range from Feadship, Go is an extraordinary example of meticulous construction techniques with a range of customized, updated features and a spacious layout which can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Listed at an asking price of €21, 900,000, Fraser Yachts has today announced the successful sale of superyacht Go with a special thanks to Superyachts London for introducing the buyer