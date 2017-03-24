The stunning design of Letani was engineered to cruise the shallow waters and marinas of Europe, Scandinavia, the Indian Ocean and Asia in style and comfort.

While the yacht’s shallow draft opens up a world of opportunities out of reach for larger yachts, the on-deck experience is a destination in its own right. Outside, the expansive deck space is ideal for entertaining or relaxing, while the Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design and Studio Liagre interiors create a warm and welcoming escape, no matter where the owner’s family are in the world.

A View from the Owner

The launch of Letani itself was a true family affair as one of the youngest Feadship owners to date celebrated the culmination of a long-held ambition. “I’ve been privileged to be on various different superyachts over the last ten years,” he told the assembled workforce at Feadship’s Aalsmeer yard during the christening ceremony.

“Every time I see a Feadship come by I had two feelings: one, ‘that’s a very special yacht’ and two, ‘I want to get off my boat and step on the Feadship’. It is very exciting that I now get to board my very own Feadship for the first time. The only bad news about this launch is that we’ll miss our visits to the shipyard… We’ve felt part of the family from the keel laying ceremony onwards and building a Feadship has been a wonderful experience.”

A View from the Yard

Feadship director Bas Nederpelt thanked the owners for their contribution to the record-breaking achievement of completing a Feadship in just a couple of days over two years. “Your guidance and input has played a large part in this, along with the many creative minds involved and the excellent overall management by Peter de Vries from the yard and owner’s representative James Hutchinson.

Everyone at Feadship has thoroughly enjoyed having such an open relationship with the clients, and the result is a masterpiece of design and construction which offers an unrivalled degree of sophistication for a 35-metre superyacht.”

The cutting-edge construction, seamless design and forward thinking approach to bringing this yacht to reality proves yet another successful collaboration for the Feadship yard and brings another fantastic yacht to the global superyacht fleet.