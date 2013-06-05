Her Andrew Winch design is a modern classic superyacht which we can only describe as the most customised interior ever seen on a Feadship superyacht. Her sophisticated bespoke design motor yacht has been built for experienced owners who are exceptionally private.

Anthony Sands (Edge Yachts) has represented the owners on the project from the early phases of construction and commented on the result of a challenging project, “We believe she is quite possibly the most customized 62 metre yacht ever built.”

“In every respect,” Sands said, “Sea Owl is a true work of art." Besides its breathtakingly beautiful interior, the owners' vision for Sea Owl called for highly modern and complex technical specifications, including an extraordinarily sophisticated security system that both yard and owner's team regard as possibly the most elaborate ever built into a yacht.

On a personal note, Sands said, "It gives me tremendous personal satisfaction to see such a large, talented and diverse group of people working together to make sure our client's expectations were met, and then exceeded. I believe this is an example of the superyacht industry working at its very best."

Captain John Watson has spent the last year at the yard and describes the build at Feadship as “an enlightening and extraordinarily professional experience. There is a wonderful family atmosphere and it’s been fabulous to work in a yard with craftsmen who have applied their skills to Feadship for decades. More importantly, perhaps, I believe that the owners have also very much enjoyed the design and construction process. It takes very special skills to transform such a vision into a solid structure, and Feadship have succeeded in doing so with flying colours.”

Andrew Winch commented "Having already had the pleasure of working on several magnificent projects for this outstanding family, we have established a tremendous rapport and were able to understand their vision and translate their dream into a wonderful reality. A fantastic family home - at sea”.

The combination of a jade-mist-green hull and an oyster-white superstructure is a theme that has been seen on the owners’ previous yachts, although never quite to this degree of intricacy. A wealth of varnished wood has also been used on the exterior, the tones of which are exquisitely brought to life by these colours.

While few details are being released about the interior, we can reveal that Sea Owl contains an extraordinarily detailed selection of hand carved pieces, sculptures, petrified wood items and marbles.

The owners are very family-oriented and this is reflected in the facilities on board for the younger generation, which range from a magical array of toys and games to a thematic decorative scheme. There are two dedicated children’s cabins on board Sea Owl as well as the owners’ stateroom and three guest suites.

In the end, Sands said, the owners are so pleased they have agreed to a limited release of information about Sea Owl in order that the many achievements in her design and construction receive the recognition they deserve.

Sea Owl is currently undergoing an extensive sea trial regime that will ensure the technical side of this phenomenal Feadship is equally as impressive as her visual appearance.