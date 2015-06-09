Originally built by Feadship, Siran’s owners have ensured that their superyacht is renewed with the newest technologies and meets their current requirements while retaining the levels of custom quality Feadship is renowned for.

With the experienced Feadship refit division on hand to keep each Feadship completely up to speed with the latest technologies and changing desires of owners, it is clear to see why yachts like Siran have been in the same hands for 24 years.

The last of seven magnificent Feadships to be designed by the legendary Jon Bannenberg, Siran was considered a revolutionary yacht in many ways at the time of her launch in 1991. Her radically styled windows and the innovative tender positioning were among many notable features.

The owners returned to Feadship in 2005 to embark on a significant rebuild that saw the yacht extended to 70 metres in length. The sun deck was also given a new superstructure in order to accommodate a gym and an entertainment room.

This latest refit has seen further adaptations to Siran’s sun deck superstructure. More of the aft deck has been covered to provide better protection on windy days at sea. The composite sun deck roofing structure has been extended by around 2.5 metres, supported by aluminium side walls with pivoting glass windbreak panels in the same style as the existing sun deck side windows.

The owner also made use of the period in the giant covered dock at the Feadship Makkum yard to have some paintwork done on the hull, upgrade to new highly-skewed low noise propellers and rearrange two crew cabins in a way which better accommodates the junior crew onboard Siran.