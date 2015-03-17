The largest yacht to be built in the Netherlands to date, Symphony is just one part of Feadship’s extensive order book and the latest launch in an exciting year for the yard.

The photo, taken by, and shown on the Feadship Fan Club Facebook Page shows both the sheer size and timeless elegance of the latest project.

The transport phase took place last week according to the page, and Project 808 is now preparing for her final outfitting, sea trials and delivery.