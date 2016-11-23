The 44th largest yacht in the world in the Superyachts.com Top 100 rankings, Vertigo is the result of boundless expertise driving toward the vision of a proud new owner.

Unable to comment at the time of launch, Redman Whitely Dixon are responsible for the masterfully crafted, elegant and stripped back exterior which emerged from the shed.

The sweeping lines of Vertigo are true to the unique nature of custom yacht building underway at Feadship, keeping the signature flared bow which features a games deck and helicopter landing pad for a Bell 429 WLG helicopter.

The sweeping hull line leads down and aft towards the main deck aft, home to a revolutionary new kind of swimming pool made of glass panels that also form the ceiling of the beach club below.

Working with Redman Whitely Dixon, the Paris-based Chahan Interior Design worked to compliment the exterior and create the interior atmosphere, with Azure Naval Architects acting as the Owner’s private project manager.

Large interior spaces are due to the 14.50m, able to accommodate 12 guests in 6 staterooms as well as a staff of 36 highly-skilled crew.

Vertigo was listed for sale earlier this year, and while she is now on the water, there will undoubtedly be more details and images emerging soon.