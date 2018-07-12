Lonian was designed by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design and features a distinctive royal blue hull and boasts several superyacht amenities.

Renowned for building purely custom motor yachts, Feadship has once again built a personalised and distinct superyacht, Lonian is a very different style of superyacht from their latest build, Sherpa, which was launched at the end of April this year.

With her distinctive royal blue hull, Lonian stretches an impressive 87m long, whilst Sherpa, an explorer superyacht, boasts a powerful jet-black figure at 74m in length. With a streamlined exterior and powerful bow, Lonian looks to be an impressive new and different build for the Dutch company.

Very few details are currently available regarding Lonian, however, she is believed to be well-equipped with luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool aft, tender garage, helipad and a jacuzzi.

Spread across four decks, the interior images have not yet been shown, and her interior designer is also Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design in cooperation with Richard Hallberg Interior Design. There will be enough room for 12 guests plus the owners, and room for up to 27 crew members.

Lonian is expected to be delivered to her owner later in 2018 after her full construction is completed.