He began by explaining to us what makes this new 46-metre launch so special and why the Dutch shipyard chose to break the mould and design something unlike the typical modern Feadship vessel.

“What makes this one so special is that it’s smaller than what we’ve typically done in recent years,” he said. “It’s a high-end, sporty, youngish thing which, for an older, established company like ourselves, is always exciting.

“Como is built for a very, very experienced gentleman Down Under who is very famous in the yachting worldand he posed us a bit of a challenge.

“First of all he made me compete with New Zealand which was exciting and secondly he challenged my guys because we questioned putting the high end Feadship quality in, for us, a compact package. But for us, the end result is very satisfactory.”

With Como in full view of everyone in Monaco right now, its quality is clear for all to see and Feadship have proven their versatility in pulling off such a project.

