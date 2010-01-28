Pegasus, launched as White Rabbit in 1995, is now a longer and even more luxurious yacht. In addition to the skills of Feadship craftsmen at De Vriew Makkum, Pegasus benefits from sophisticated design and engineering by De Voogt Naval Architects.

The Greek owner of Pegasus chose the yacht for her build quality. “ He was looking for a yacht around the 50 metre mark with lots of guest accommodation and a good turn of speed,” explains Feadship’s Refit Manager Ico Vergouwe.

Pegasus reached the ideal length, and a speed of 18.3 knots. She also had a spacious main lounge, full beam bridge deck lounge. Accommodation comprises a master stateroom and five guest suites, which can accommodate up to 16 guests.

Pegasus has a displacement hull with bulbous bow, offering high speed and comfort. All three decks have been extended, increasing the hull length at waterline by four metres, and the sundeck by nearly six; resulting in a new LOA of 52.25m.

Deck additions also brought her total exterior areas to 265 square metres, with four outdoor dining and lounging areas.

Other highlights include a larger folding swim platform in the transom and a large seating area on the bridge deck, which has been created by moving the main tender to the sundeck.

Pegasus is now in pristine condition and on a par with Feadship’s finest brand new yachts.