Ranked 30th in the Top 100 World’s Largest Yachts rankings, Madame GU is the largest yacht ever to be built in The Netherlands and is now one of the most stunning superyachts on the water.

Created by De Voogt Naval Architects, Feadship and Andrew Winch Designs, Madame GU is a remarkable milestone for Feadship and the heritage of Dutch yacht building after four years in construction.