Feadship's 99m Superyacht Named Madame GU
Launched at the Feadship De Vries facilities earlier this year, the 99m (324’9”) superyacht project ‘Dream’ has now been christened Madame GU and has been turning heads in Gibraltar after embarking on her maiden voyage.
Ranked 30th in the Top 100 World’s Largest Yachts rankings, Madame GU is the largest yacht ever to be built in The Netherlands and is now one of the most stunning superyachts on the water.
Created by De Voogt Naval Architects, Feadship and Andrew Winch Designs, Madame GU is a remarkable milestone for Feadship and the heritage of Dutch yacht building after four years in construction.