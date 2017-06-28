As we reported earlier this year, Feadship's stunning 73-metre Hasna was delivered to her delighted new Australian owners. As we gazed in awe at a launch that seemed perfectly timed for Feadship, this was another record breaking year for the shipyard that always keeps us excited for developments.

This fully custom aluminium displacement yacht showcases an 11.9-metre beam. Its exterior and interior's by British studio RWD, makes this fully custom yacht a sight to behold as it embarks on sea trials. Its sharp silhouette, timeless styling and crisp white exterior is a vision to behold.

With an eight metre swimming pool on the aft deck, a beach club with all the chic stylings one could desire for Mediterranean Summers and Carribbean winters, it calls for hedonistic days in the sun and ultimate rejuvanation. Its main-deck cinema room, and acccommodation for 12 guests across six cabins make it an owners dream afloat.