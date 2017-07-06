Leaving the shed of the builder’s 75-96 feet facility, the Ferretti Group's most recent offering is a classic king of the waves, not only marking the yard’s superlative ability to build in this range, but also the 50-year celebration of Ferretti’s history. Combining every need in a compact package, the 780 boasts a blend of comfort, style, seaworthiness and safety thanks to a core collabeoration between Product Strategy Committee, the Ferretti Group Engineering Department and Studio Zuccon International Project.

An established icon and worldwide symbol of Made in Italy, Ferretti have managed to stay humble, discussing the 78.9 feet (24m) 780 preview;

“The launch of Ferretti Yachts 780 is a major step in the ever-evolving journey of our brand, just a few days ahead of the equally important launch of Ferretti Yachts 920, the new maxi flybridge also built in the Cattolica yard,” remarked Stefano de Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer of Ferretti Group.

He further describes the significance of every individual project the brand produce, and their impact on shaking-up the global market,

“These are the two latest masterpieces by a brand which has been capable of winning over all of the main international markets. By now, Ferretti Yachts has established an enviable global presence, thanks to its innovative and distinctive design philosophy, as well as to its attention to the different needs of yachtsmen worldwide.

“Judging by the success of Ferretti Yachts 450 and Ferretti Yachts 850, we are certain that the new Ferretti Yachts 780 and the 92- footer will capture the hearts of yachting enthusiasts across Europe, Asia and the Americas."

With a number of important showcasing dates in the calendar, the 780 will be in clear view at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and other events across Europe and Asian in the coming year. Serving as a strong bridge in the gap betweel the under-70ft and larger superyacht ranges, we look forward to seeing more from the multi-market masterpiece later this year.