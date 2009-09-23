The awards, organized by LuxMedia Group, are held each year in conjunction with the Cannes International Yacht and Boat Show. Winners of each category were chosen by a panel of worldwide specialists from those projects completed between July 2008 and July 2009.

Awarded for her superior layout characteristics, the Altura 840 is highlighted by her master cabin aft and a flying bridge based on a design solution that allows no compromise on high-quality, technology, comfort and traditional Ferretti design.

Attention devoted to maximising social space is immediately apparent from the superyacht’s design with the main deck featuring a teak-panelled cockpit, large rectangular table, fixed bench and chairs for up to eight guests.

The flybridge is accessed via stairs from the cockpit where a sliding door leads into a generous salon filled with natural light from two large rectangular windows that falls on the separate living and working areas. Starboard are stairs to the aft master cabin.

The Altura series launched its first hull in the mid-1970s and updated models have since followed, each giving inspiration to the next. The 840 was specifically designed to cater to mature owners with superior nautical experience who might desire a unique-style vessel for sociable cruising.

Ferretti Yachts is one of nine brands from the portfolio of the Ferretti Group which includes some of the nautical world’s most prestigious companies.