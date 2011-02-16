As a shipyard which specialises in the production of fibreglass maxi-yachts from 26-38m, Ferretti Custom Line’s Navetta 33 Crescendo range is an impressive design to behold. Designed with style, quality, unique features, sophistication, elegance and balance, Ferretti Custom Line believe Crescendo evokes the universe of classical music and enters the sphere of the highest culture of Italian-made style.

The Navetta 33 Crescendo motor yacht is the result of a close working relationship between Studio Zuccon International Project, the AYT – Advanced Yacht Technology, the Ferretti Group’s naval research and design centre, and the team of architects and designers at the Ferretti Group’s Centro Stile.

“The Navetta 33 Crescendo model, which we will se in the water in late spring 2011, was developed according to the ‘slow motion’ philosophy which characterises Ferretti Custom Line’s semi-displacement maxi yachts. Said yachts are designed as ‘villas on the sea’, developing a new concept of life on-board which features spacious areas, natural light and high levels of comfort,” explains Marco Segato, Ferretti Custom Line Brand Manager. “In particular, Navetta 33 Crescendo redefines the functional aspects of a number of different areas, in which contact with the sea is amplified through innovative solutions, maintaining a generally classical style. We have great expectations for this new model, due to the success achieved by the previous Navetta 33, a model which is very appreciated in Italy, Europe, including Russia and Turkey, and the Americas”.

The Navetta 33 Crescendo features classical external lines which blend seamlessly with the contemporary interior design. The interior itself is also completely customisable for the owner’s preference – offering the choice of furnishings, fabrics and décor. Aided by the Centro Stile architects and designers, owners can develop their own, tailor-made yacht, choosing from a selection of proposals by top Italian and international companies.

The design of the Navetta 33 Crescendo allows natural light to filter through the large windows and illuminate the spacious interiors across all three decks. Other notable design features consist of a focus to bring the owner closer to the sea by reducing visual barriers in the saloon, a highly versatile upper deck with private dining room and a new sundeck which features a small swimming pool and sunbathing area.