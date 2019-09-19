Ferretti’s eight brands represent over 170 years of heritage in the luxury yachting industry and one of the most complete product ranges, stretching from 8 metres to 95 metres in length. Having premiered 3 superyachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival earlier this month, Ferretti will present the 79m CRN 135 for the first time at Monaco Yacht Show next week.

All subsidiaries will be included in the Italian stock market floatation, which will include a primary sale of newly issued ordinary shares, ‘New Shares, followed by the sale of ordinary shared held by some of the Group’s existing shareholders. Additionally, Ferretti is offering some of its key executives New Shares at a discount to the offering price.

Ferretti Group reached revenues over €600 million in 2018 and is established as a leader in the global superyacht industry, owning an 8% market share in the serial and semi-custom market. By turning to an IPO, the Group hopes to raise an additional €100 million, having only recently completed an equity injection of €250 million. €212 million of this came from the Weichai Group, who will remain the majority shareholder of the Company after the completion of the Offering.