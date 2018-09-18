Ferretti Group Clinch Six Awards

The Ferretti Group owns a number of shipyards across Italy and are one of the industry leaders in the design, construction and sale of motoryachts, with a portfolio of brands that include Itama, Mochi Craft and CRN in addition to the aforementioned builders The Group is present in the US through its subsidiary Ferretti Group America, and in Asia through Ferretti Group Asia Pacific Ltd. A network of approximately 60 dealers ensures the Group’s presence in 80 countries worldwide.

The Cannes awards are a proud moment for the Group, whose impressive fleet of 25 models from eight to 42 metres was commended for aesthetics and innovation, and earned some of the most prestigious awards in the sector.

“Winning is good for morals and for the method, because it repays the whole Group for the work done and tells us that we are doing things in the right way,” comments Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. “When our boats are also rewarded by great commercial success, as it is happening, our satisfaction is double. The challenge continues: with these awards we raise the bar of beauty, style and performance more and more. But this is the beauty of the challenge and of being Ferretti Group.”

The six awards won by the Group are as follows:

Ferretti Yachts 670: Best Layout Trophy, category 62 – 80 feet (18,50-24 metres);

Riva 66’ Ribelle: Best Exterior Design Trophy, category 62 – 80 feet (18,50-24 metres);

Custom Line 120’: Best Exterior Design Trophy, category 125 – 164 feet (38-50 metres)

Custom Line Navetta 42: Best Innovation Trophy, category 125 – 164 feet (38-50 metres)

Pershing 9X: Best Exterior Design Trophy, category 80 – 125 feet (24-38 metres)

Riva 110’ Dolce Vita: Best Exterior Design Trophy, category 80 – 125 feet (24-38 metres).

The Ferretti Group are looking to continue their success at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, where they will be in attendance with an impressive fleet including Custom Line Navetta 42, Custom Line 120' and Riva 110’ DolceVita.