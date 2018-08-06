In conjunction with Ferretti Yachts celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the 670 model honours the brand’s philosophy and combines elegance, comfort and performance. The 20.2 metre yacht was constructed in collaboration between the Group’s Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department and is the first Ferretti Yachts vessel with an exterior crafted in partnership with architect Filippo Salvetti. Her interiors were designed by the Group’s in-house architects and designers.

The Custom Line 120’ is the first model from the Ferretti Custom Line range to feature a design by Francesco Paszkowski Design. The 38.3-metre superyacht was built at the shipyard’s La Spezia facility and features a semi-displacement GRP hull. While hull number one will be based in the Bahamas, hull number two is under construction and hull number three will commence in La Spezia in early 2019.

The third premiere from the Group at this year’s FLIBS welcomes the Pershing 9X. The 28-metre yacht features a state-of-the-art integrated control, manoeuvring and monitoring system and a futuristic helm station created with Poltrona Frau, celebrating over 10 years of partnership between the two brands. The build was achieved using carbon combined with vinyl ester resin for the hull and epoxy resin to complete the deck and superstructure.

The 59th edition of FLIBS runs from 31st October to 4th November and is the largest boat show in the USA. It is the final show in a line of International renowned shows namely, the 41st edition of Cannes Yachting Festival (CYF) (11th to 16th September) and the 28th edition of Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) (26th to 29th September).

The Ferretti Group will be present across all three shows where they will premiere five yachts during the CYF including the Ferretti Yachts 670, Riva 66' Ribelle, Riva 110' Dolcevita, Custom Line 120' and Custom Line Navetta 42, joined by an additional fleet of 25 models. Furthermore, the Custom Line 120’ will also showcase at MYS along with CRN’s exciting premiere of 50-metre Latona.