Launched on the 19th of February in Ancona, Italy, the fourth hull of the 124’ line will now undergo the final completion phases of the onboard furnishings and all necessary technical operations before heading off to Turkey at the end of March.

The fourth 124’ hull is a result of the collaboration between Studio Zuccon International Project and Advanced Yacht Technology & Design (Ferretti Group’s research and naval design centre). Her slender, elegant lines are distinctive of the maxi yachts of the Ferretti Group brand, further enhanced by the glazed surfaces along the main deck, and will undoubtedly be turning heads across the Mediterranean .

“We are particularly satisfied with the launch and the forthcoming delivery of this model in Turkey," explains Karin Paggi, Ferretti Custom Line's EMEA Sales Manager, "because they confirm this country’s interest for our products. Turkey is indeed one of the leading markets for the Ferretti Group in the whole Mediterranean basin, where we have been present for over 15 years with many Ferretti Custom Line models that have always been widely appreciated".

The interiors of the Ferretti Custom Line 124’#4 stand out for their contemporary, completely restyled design, in which fine materials play a crucial role: precious Canaletto walnut wood, polished lacquered panels in shades of ecru, and ivory-shade leather for the walls and the furniture; bleached oak parquet flooring on the main deck, in the lobby of the lower deck and on the upper deck, alternating with soft fitted FloorToHeaven carpeting in the master cabin and the cabins on the lower deck. Not to mention the fine marble found in the bathrooms.

The spacious owner area can be found at the bow, where great brightness is ensured by the large glazing along both broadsides. This area is divided into a working zone and the bedroom, featuring a sepia-colour leather and gun barrel-colour frame Archibald armchair and footrest by Poltrona Frau.

The lower deck is divided into the guest area, to which access is gained through the passage room beside the galley, and the crew quarters - completely separated from the other private areas –, that can be reached from the staircase coming from the galley on the main deck.

The four guest cabins can benefit from plenty of light thanks to the large upright-free hull glazing. The two VIP double cabins are located astern, while the two cabins with twin beds and Pullman beds can be found towards the bow. All cabins are ensuite with separate shower box.